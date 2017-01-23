After an ugly weekend, expect better weather this week

We can expect moderate temperatures and a slight chance of rain this week, with temperatures dropping toward the end of the week, the National Weather Service predicts.
After a harsh weekend that saw heavy rain locally and deadly tornados to the west and south of the Chattahoochee Valley, the forecast looks much more pleasant.
Expect some rain Monday with a high in the low 60s and an overnight low around 40. Daytime highs will climb into the 70s by Wednesday before dropping into the mid to high 50s later in the week under mostly sunny skies. By Thursday and Friday, the overnight lows will be in the mid 30s.
The weekend is expected to be sunny with highs in the mid 50s and the lows around freezing.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
