More lanes will close as utility work continues on Talbotton/Warm Springs Road

Drivers can expect more lane closures on Warm Springs/Talbotton Road this week as road widening work continues, the Georgia Department of Transportation reports.
Utility work and other construction work will cause some disruption of traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday this week
Contractors will be installing a lane closure to continue the installation of a water line along the eastbound shoulder between 12th Avenue and Piermont Avenue and a sewer line under the westbound lane of Warm Springs Road between Crestview Drive and Woodruff Road.
Motorists should be alert to trucks entering and exiting the roadway between 28th Street and Slade Drive as construction of a concrete wall continues.
The project will reconstruct Talbotton/Warm Springs Road from two-lanes to four-lanes with a raised median, sidewalks, and curb and gutter. The project begins at the intersection of Talbotton Road and 7th Avenue, follows the existing alignment and terminates just beyond the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Woodruff Road/Hilton Avenue.
