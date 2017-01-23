Columbus police release details of wreck that killed 64-year-old man

The two-vehicle crash that killed a 64-year-old man Friday afternoon occurred after the man failed to yield to another vehicle before turning onto Whitesville Road, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.
Bobby Lee Crowder Jr. of Columbus was pronounced dead at 7:59 p.m. Friday, about four hours after the 1997 Chevrolet C1500 he was driving crashed into a 2011 Kia Motors that a 17-year-old was driving.
Columbus police said the 17-year-old was traveling west on Whittlesey Road and approaching its intersection with Whitesville Road in the left straight lane. She told police she thought she had the green light and went through the intersection.
Officials said that’s when the front bumper of the Kia struck the left side of the Chevrolet’s front bumper. She continued to travel northwest, striking a utility pole and street sign.
There was extensive damage to both vehicles, police said.
The 17-year-old told authorities she didn’t know where Crowder’s vehicle came from before the collision, but he told police he was turning left onto Whitesville Road at the time of the 4:09 p.m. incident.
Police said Crowder died at Columbus Midtown Medical Center after suffering from a collapsed lung and a broken leg, but the other driver wasn’t harmed. The passenger in the Kia complained of injures but wasn’t transported to the hospital for treatment.
No other injuries were reported.
Sarah Robinson
