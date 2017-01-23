Kupo and Percy are looking for a good home

Meet this week’s Paws Humane Pets of the Week, Kupo and Percy.
Kupo the cat is available for a $25 adoption fee
His most endearing bad habit: Greedy.
Dream job: Library assistant.
Most lovable trait: Sweet as pie.
About me: Hi, my name is Kupo and I’m an 8-year-old adorable male kitty searching for my furever home. I love to be held, pet, and snuggled. I enjoy being around people, but could do without other adult cats in my life. I need a home with multiple people to show me love, and I promise to love them back for eternity. Please stop by and meet me today.
Percy the dog is available for a $75 adoption fee.
His most endearing bad habit: Quirky.
Dream job: Politician.
Most lovable trait: Kind.
About me: Hello there. My name is Percy and I am a four-year-old male Terrier mix. I’m pretty active to be a little fellow, but I love to just hang out with my family as well. The people at PAWS tell me I can be a little picky and choosey when it comes to meeting new people, but that once you get to know me, I’m extra sweet. I’ve been searching for a new home for a while now, and I’m hoping they come soon. Stop by and meet me please.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
