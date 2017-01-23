Looking for something fun and free to do?

To celebrate Georgia’s diverse history, the State Parks and Historic Sites Division of the Department of Natural Resources is offering free admission at many locations on Sunday, Feb. 5, the service announced Monday.
The event is part of Georgia History Festival’s statewide celebration of “Super Museum Sunday.” Visitors can walk in the footsteps of Civil War and Revolutionary War soldiers, tour FDR’s modest cottage, explore plantations, climb to the top of an Indian mound and experience more during this annual event.
Participating sites include:
▪ Chief Vann House Historic Site (Chatsworth) – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
▪ Dahlonega Gold Museum Historic Site (Dahlonega) – 10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.
▪ Fort King George Historic Site (Darien) – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
▪ Fort McAllister State Park (Richmond Hill) – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
▪ Fort Morris Historic Site (Midway) – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
▪ Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation Historic Site (Brunswick) — 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
▪ Jarrell Plantation Historic Site (Juliette) – Noon – 4 p.m.
▪ Kolomoki Mounds State Park (Blakely) -- 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
▪ Lawton Museum at Magnolia Springs State Park (Millen) – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
▪ Liberty Hall at A.H. Stephens State Park (Crawfordville) -- 9 – 5 p.m.
▪ New Echota Historic Site (Calhoun) – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
▪ Roosevelt’s Little White House Historic Site (Warm Springs) – 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.
▪ Travelers Rest Historic Site (Toccoa) -- 9 – 5 p.m.
▪ Wormsloe Historic Site (Savannah) – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
A few of the historic sites are normally closed on Sundays, but will be open for “Super Museum Sunday.” To learn more about the event, visit GeorgiaHistoryFestival.org.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources operates more than 60 state parks and historic sites, providing a wide range of outdoor recreation and historic education. Visitors can enjoy trails, fishing, boating, bike rental, paddling, guided tours, geocaching, golf and much more. Overnight accommodations include cabins, yurts and campgrounds.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
