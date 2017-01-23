Jimmy Motos honored by Bob Barr Community Band

Jimmy Motos was recently honored by the Bob Barr Community Band with its Gene Kelly Memorial Award.
The award given to a member for loyal and dedicated service was presented to Motos at a concert at Jordan Vocational High School.
Motos is a former principal at Reese Road Elementary School and is a regular performer at the Springer Opera House.
Motos is a charter member of the band established in 1988 as a memorial tribute to Robert M. Barr, the director of the Jordan band from 1946-1962.
Motos has said in the past that Barr was like a father to him.
According to its website, the Bob Barr Community Band is a concert band of more than 50 volunteer musicians who enjoy playing concerts for the entertainment of the community.
Fred Catchings is the conductor and won the Gene Kelly Memorial Award in 2013.
The winner of the award last year was Rebecca Bush.
