Jimmy Motos honored by Bob Barr Community Band

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer Pause

0:59 'Rain came through like a hurricane': Georgia residents describe storm experience

2:08 Snorkeler harvests river for "River Treasures"....including weapons

0:38 Army Veteran says century-old Ralston Towers plagued by bed bugs, roaches and elevator issues

3:37 Family lives in roach and mice-infested apartment but no one will help

1:58 Mother of shooting victim: 'They took my first born child away from me'

1:42 Cottonmouths bring cheer to sick children at Midtown Medical Center

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game