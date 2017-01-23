Tickets for Charlie Wilson’s ‘In It to Win It’ tour go on sale Friday at Columbus Civic Center

Singer Charlie Wilson is bringing his “In It to Win It” tour to the Columbus Civic Center and tickets go on sale Friday.
The show is March 26 at 7:30 p.m.
“I am excited about being on the road with my friends Grammy award winner Fantasia and four-time Grammy award nominee Johnny Gill. As usual, folks should come prepared for a party. I am looking forward to performing my new single ‘I’m Blessed’ together with some music from my new album and my classic hits,” said Wilson in a press release.
The R&B singer is an 11-time Grammy nominee.
He is known for hit songs such as “Without You,” “Goodnight Kisses,” and “Life of the Party.”
Some of the other stops on the tour are Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, and New Orleans.
Tickets are $87.50, $67.50, and $47.50.
The box office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.. Call 706-653-4460.
