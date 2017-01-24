LaGrange man charged with kidnapping his wife

A LaGrange man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping his estranged wife, along with several other charges, LaGrange Police report.
Michael Shane Scott was taken into custody Monday morning when he was found in his wife’s car, along with her after a frantic 911 call alerted police.
At about 9 a.m. Monday, police received a 911 call in which operators could hear a woman screaming, police said. Police determined the address and found that the woman’s car was missing. They put out an alert on the car. It was eventually located with the assistance of cellular provider for her cell phone.
Police located the car in Tallassee, Ala., where police found Scott and his estranged wife, who had suffered minor injuries, police said.
Scott was charged by Tallassee police with possession of methamphetamine.
Scott was charged in Georgia with kidnapping, burglary, aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment, all of which fall under the Family Violence Act.
The woman was treated and released at a local hospital.
Scott is being held without bond on the kidnapping charge.
