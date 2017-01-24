Where to watch the Best Picture nominees

The Academy Awards nominees were announced Tuesday morning in Hollywood.
Of the nine films nominated for Best Picture, four are currently playing at area theaters.
“Hidden Figures” is playing at three Carmike theaters, the Wynnsong on Fort Benning, the Carmike 15 on Whittlesey Boulevard and the Ritz 13 on Whittlesey Road.
“Fences” is playing at the Carmike 15 and “La La Land” is at the Ritz 13 and the Carmike 15.
“Moonlight” is playing at the Carmike 14 in Auburn.
The other nominees are “Arrival,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Lion,” and “Manchester by the Sea.”
All nine of the nominees are also available on DVD at amazon.com and other outlets.
