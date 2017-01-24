Bluebelle Artist Market collecting supplies to help Albany storm victims

The folks at Bluebelle Artist Market in Columbus are collecting donations and supplies to assist Albany-area residents impacted by the recent tornadoes that swept through the south. They are planning to take the first load of supplies Friday. Bluebell Artist Market is located at 2301 Airport Thruway in Columbus. You can find out more by calling them at (706) 327-1181 or going to their facebook page.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Road trip to Trump inauguration chance to witness history firsthand

For some, Friday’s journey to Washington to attend the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump is a road trip. A handful of Chattahoochee Valley residents will be making the journey, but few will be making it like Matt Law and four of his buddies. Law, Phil Douglass, Matt Horne, Matt Saylor and Michael Belew have rented an RV and are turning an election night idea into an adventure.

Local

Volunteers begin transforming vacant lot into urban orchard

Several community volunteers and representatives with Trees Columbus joined Bibb City residents Brad Barnes and Jenn Collins to plant several fruit trees and blueberry bushes in a lot in Bibb City Saturday morning. Barnes and Collins are spearheading the effort to turn the lot, donated by the landowner, into a public orchard. The couple received a micro grant from Georgia Organics to help with the effort. Several other organizations and individuals stepped up to help bring their idea to fruition, including a Pine Mountain nursery donating the blueberry bushes, Trees Columbus donating the trees, the Columbus Water Works tilling the lot, the city land bank agreeing to take the property,local attorney Ken Henson donating the closing costs on the property and the landowner donating the property.

Local

How do we keep the dream alive?

Gwendolyn E. Boyd, the keynote speaker Monday morning at Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity's 31st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Award Breakfast, challenged those in attendance to act daily keep alive the dream articulated by King.

Local

You can help the Hooch through Adopt-A-Stream program

Protecting the Chattahoochee river requires monitoring the streams that flow into it, to check for pollution from runoff or sewage leaks. Henry Jackson, executive director at Chattahoochee RiverWarden, says people can help them do this through its Adopt-A-Stream program in which volunteers borrow a testing kit to check water quality in area creeks. The information they gather each month goes into a database with which the organization keeps track of problems. Jackson wants more people to join that program, and encourages them to contact his office via its website, www.chattahoocheeriverwarden.org, or by email, criverwarden@gmail.com.

Editor's Choice Videos