Bluebelle Artist Market collecting supplies to help Albany storm victims
The folks at Bluebelle Artist Market in Columbus are collecting donations and supplies to assist Albany-area residents impacted by the recent tornadoes that swept through the south. They are planning to take the first load of supplies Friday. Bluebell Artist Market is located at 2301 Airport Thruway in Columbus. You can find out more by calling them at (706) 327-1181 or going to their facebook page.Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer