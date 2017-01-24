Volunteers survey those who most people pass by

About three dozen volunteers moved through four Columbus shelters Tuesday night, conducting the annual “Point-in-Time” count of the local homeless population.
Road trip to Trump inauguration chance to witness history firsthand

For some, Friday’s journey to Washington to attend the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump is a road trip. A handful of Chattahoochee Valley residents will be making the journey, but few will be making it like Matt Law and four of his buddies. Law, Phil Douglass, Matt Horne, Matt Saylor and Michael Belew have rented an RV and are turning an election night idea into an adventure.

Volunteers begin transforming vacant lot into urban orchard

Several community volunteers and representatives with Trees Columbus joined Bibb City residents Brad Barnes and Jenn Collins to plant several fruit trees and blueberry bushes in a lot in Bibb City Saturday morning. Barnes and Collins are spearheading the effort to turn the lot, donated by the landowner, into a public orchard. The couple received a micro grant from Georgia Organics to help with the effort. Several other organizations and individuals stepped up to help bring their idea to fruition, including a Pine Mountain nursery donating the blueberry bushes, Trees Columbus donating the trees, the Columbus Water Works tilling the lot, the city land bank agreeing to take the property,local attorney Ken Henson donating the closing costs on the property and the landowner donating the property.

How do we keep the dream alive?

Gwendolyn E. Boyd, the keynote speaker Monday morning at Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity's 31st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Award Breakfast, challenged those in attendance to act daily keep alive the dream articulated by King.

