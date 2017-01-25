8 of 9 best picture nominees in Columbus this weekend

Eight of the nine films nominated for the Academy Award for best picture of the year will be in Columbus this weekend.
The only one missing will be “Moonlight.”
Showing at the Carmike 15 will be “Hidden Figures,” “La La Land,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Arrival,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” and “Fences.”
At the Ritz 13 will be “Hell or High Water,” “Hidden Figures,” “La La Land,” and “Lion.”
Of the films showing, the musical La La Land received the most nominations with 14.
The science fiction tale about aliens Arrival received eight nominations.
Manchester By the Sea, Lion and Hacksaw Ridge each received six while Hell or High Water got four.
Three actors, Casey Affleck, Lucas Hedge and Michelle Williams, from Manchester by the Sea received nominations and both stars of La La Land, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, received nominations.
Jeff Bridges received a nomination for best supporting actor for Hell or High Water.
Andrew Garfield was nominated for best actor for Hacksaw Ridge as was Denzel Washington for Fences.
Auburn University graduate Octavia Spencer was nominated for best supporting actress for Hidden Figures.
