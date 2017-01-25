Around Town: Free airplane flights, tours of FDR’s Little White House

Young Eagle Flights
Take a free airplane flight the last Saturday of each month. The EAA Young Eagles Program was developed in 1992 to welcome young people into the world of aviation. For ages 8-17. The free event is 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the Columbus Metropolitan Airport, 3520 W. Britt David Road. For further details, call Ken Sines at 706-323-0570 or go to www.677.eaachapter.org
National Alliance on Mental Illness
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) will offer two free mental health education classes. The sessions are:
▪ Family-to-Family: Feb. 5. An 11-session educational program which is for family members, friends and caregivers of adults living with mental illness. The course is designed to help all family members understand and support their loved one living with mental illness, while maintaining their own well-being.
▪ Peer-to-Peer: Feb. 12. A 10-session educational program for adults with mental illness who are looking to better understand their condition and journey toward recovery. Taught by a trained team of people who’ve been there, the program includes presentations, discussions and interactive exercises. (The program is confidential and NAMI never recommends a specific medical therapy or treatment approach.)
Both of the classes will meet at the same time and location so that family members and friends can come together, but split into separate rooms for classes. Times are 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Columbus Hospice Community Room and Dining Hall. Free course manuals will be provided for each participant. Pre-registration is required. To register or for more info, contact Doris Keene at 706-320-3755 and leave a message.
Alabama Attorney General Warning
Attorney General Luther Strange warns of a recurring scam in Alabama that has arisen again. Someone purporting to be from the Attorney General’s office will call someone and tell them that they have a legal matter that must be resolved immediately. In the past, scammers said they were attempting to collect a debt and threatened arrest if a bill was not paid. The AG’s Office cautions that any call you may receive attempting to collect money is a scam. Impersonating a law enforcement officer and misrepresenting the judicial process to frighten or trick people out of money and is a serious crime. If you should receive such a call, report it to your local law enforcement.
Did You Know?
Private tours are given of President F.D. Roosevelt’s modest “Little White House.” The house has been left much as it was when the president suffered a stroke and passed away April 12, 1945. The private tour gives a deeper look into FDR’s life. Tours are 90-minutes and provided by a historian. Groups can make reservations 2 weeks in advance for any day during the week. Cost is $20/person and $5 parking. Visit gastateparks.org/LittleWhiteHouse for additional info.
Pastoral Care Symposia
The Pastoral Institute will offer a Pastoral Care Symposia-a four-part series for clergy, lay pastors and Stephen’s Ministers. Each session will address issues of Theological Reflection and Pastoral Concern. Sessions are:
▪ Session 1: Feb. 2, Grief and Loss: Toward a Theology of Hope
▪ Session 2: March 2, Pre-marital/Marital Therapy: Toward a Theology of Unity
▪ Session 3: April 6, Addictions: Toward a Theology of Grace
▪ Session 4: May 4, Pastoral Transitions: Toward a Theology of Conciliation
The sessions will be held at the Community Room of the Pastoral Institute and meets 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $300 which includes registration and lunch. Twelve CEUs will be awarded to clergy at no additional charge. To register and for more information, go to www.pastoralinstitute.org and choose Upcoming Events.
