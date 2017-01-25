Hotel in Opelika named best Marriott in North America, South America

The Auburn/Mariott Marriott and Conference Center at Grand National in Opelika, Ala,. has been honored for providing the best satisfaction out of 363 full-service Mariott hotels in North America and South America.
Others in the top five were the Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove, the Milwaukee Marriott West, the Calgary Airport Marriott and the North Charleston Marriott.
According to a news release, the report was completed by an outside firm specializing in guest satisfaction in the hospitality industry.
The recently renovated hotel received the highest scores for hotel maintenance and room cleanliness. Staff service and internet performance both ranked second among 363 properties. The quality of food and beverage ranked fourth with check-in experience ranking sixth.
The Auburn/Opelika Mariott is owned by the Retirement Systems of Alabama. It opened in 2002.
