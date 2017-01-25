Columbus Council hires new civic center director with unanimous vote

Jon A. Dorman, a facility management professional from Apopka, Fla., is the new director of the Columbus Civic Center.
The Columbus Council passed a resolution on Tuesday authorizing the City Manager to appoint Dorman to the position at an annual salary of $90,233, effective immediately. Dorman replaces Ross Horner, who made $90,676 in the position, according to city records
In September, Horner was selected to serve as president of Uptown Columbus Inc. and the Business Improvement District, replacing Richard Bishop who retired from the positions.
Dorman served most recently as general manager of the Rabobank Arena, Theater and Convention Center in Bakersfield, Calif., which is home to an ECHL hockey team and college basketball team.
He also previously worked as assistant director of the Norfolk, Va., Department of Cultural Facilities, Arts and Entertainment.
He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a degree in public administration.
On Tuesday, City Manager Isaiah Hugley asked councilors to confirm Dorman’s appointment, describing him as ” a certified facility executive” and “a credentialed manager for the International Association of Venue Managers.”
Hugley said Dorman comes highly recommended by a selection committee that consisted of former Civic Center Director Ross Horner, who was in the audience; Deputy City Managers Pam Hodge and Lisa Goodwin; and Financial Director Angelica Alexander and Human Resources Director Reather Hollowell.
“I believe Jon will be a good fit for the Columbus Civic Center,” Hugley said, before asking city councilors to confirm the appointment.
After a unanimous vote, councilors and city officials lined up to give Dorman a personal handshake.
“Jon, welcome to Columbus, I’m so thrilled to have you here,” said Mayor Teresa Tomlinson. “You’ve joined a really great team, and they have a great facility.”
Dorman stood at the lectern, accompanied, by his wife, Peggy, of 26 years.
“My wife and I are both very excited about the potential here in Columbus,” he said. “We think it’s a beautiful city. We can’t wait to be part of it.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
.
Comments