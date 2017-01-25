Local
Homeless in Alabama: Volunteers search Phenix City riverbank, other locations during annual homeless count
Home for Good conducts annual count of region’s homeless population. As organizers fanned out to count the Chattahoochee Valley homeless population on Wednesday morning, an effort was made to count those on the Alabama side. Just after 6 a.m. about a half dozen volunteers working with Home for Good, a United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley agency tasked with carrying out the city of Columbus’ 10-year plan to end homelessness, spent considerable time and effort along the Alabama riverbank.