Homeless in Alabama: Volunteers search Phenix City riverbank, other locations during annual homeless count

Home for Good conducts annual count of region’s homeless population. As organizers fanned out to count the Chattahoochee Valley homeless population on Wednesday morning, an effort was made to count those on the Alabama side. Just after 6 a.m. about a half dozen volunteers working with Home for Good, a United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley agency tasked with carrying out the city of Columbus’ 10-year plan to end homelessness, spent considerable time and effort along the Alabama riverbank.

Volunteers begin transforming vacant lot into urban orchard

Several community volunteers and representatives with Trees Columbus joined Bibb City residents Brad Barnes and Jenn Collins to plant several fruit trees and blueberry bushes in a lot in Bibb City Saturday morning. Barnes and Collins are spearheading the effort to turn the lot, donated by the landowner, into a public orchard. The couple received a micro grant from Georgia Organics to help with the effort. Several other organizations and individuals stepped up to help bring their idea to fruition, including a Pine Mountain nursery donating the blueberry bushes, Trees Columbus donating the trees, the Columbus Water Works tilling the lot, the city land bank agreeing to take the property,local attorney Ken Henson donating the closing costs on the property and the landowner donating the property.

How do we keep the dream alive?

Gwendolyn E. Boyd, the keynote speaker Monday morning at Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity's 31st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Award Breakfast, challenged those in attendance to act daily keep alive the dream articulated by King.

