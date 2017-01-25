Calvary Christian coaches, athletes to mentor boys at south Columbus schools

Baseball players and coaches from Calvary Christian School on Old Moon Road in Columbus will mentor students at two south Columbus schools Friday afternoon.
The coaches and students will be at Dorothy Height Elementary and Baker Middle School in the afternoon. Both are on Benning Drive.
The three coaches all played sports under Charles Flowers at Shaw High School. Flowers won the state football and baseball titles in the 2000-2001 school term.
The three coaches are Rodney Rutherford, Jackie Lyles and Scott Donohoe.
Flowers, who put this project together, is currently assistant athletic director at Point University.
“This is a way of giving back,” Flowers said.
The players and coaches will not be talking sports.
“First, we will be cleaning up the area, then we will be talking to boys about making the right choices and preparing for the future,” Flowers said. “It is going to be phenomenal.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
