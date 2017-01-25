Hunter named interim senior recorder’s court judge, Cielinski on sick leave

Judge Julius Hunter has been named Interim Senior Recorder for the Recorder’s Court of Columbus.
The Columbus Council passed a resolution appointing Hunter to the position Tuesday after going into executive session to discuss personnel and litigation matters.
City Attorney Clifton Fay said Hunter will fill in for Senior Recorder’s Court Judge Michael Cielinski who is currently recovering from surgery on extended leave.
“Somebody has to be there to oversee the day-to-day operations,” Fay said.
Hunter, a former city councilman, currently serves as a part-time judge in the Recorder’s Court.
In 2011, Cielinksi came under fire for his abrupt demeanor, and Hunter was among those considered for the position. But Hunter was informed that he was ineligible for the position because the city’s charter prohibits former councilors from holding appointed positions until a year after they leave office.
Hunter, who had lost his city council seat to Bruce Huff just months before the deliberations, withdrew his name from consideration.
Attorney Kyle Fischer was nominated for the position, but council reappointed Cielinski.
On Tuesday, the council also passed a resolution appointing Larry Love Interim Clerk of the Recorder’s Court to replace Maj. Terri Ezell who is returning to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department. Love said Ezell’s return to the department is part of restructuring under Sheriff Donna Tompkins, who was recently elected to the position.
Love will serve as interim clerk through June 30 or until the council appoints a successor to the position, according to the resolution.
Fay said the Recorder’s Court personnel changes were discussed in executive session along with other matters, but he couldn’t provide any further details.
Councilors passed both resolutions with a unanimous vote.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
