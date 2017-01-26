Georgia House Democrats fire back at ‘potentially catastrophic decision-making’ in D.C.

Referring to “potentially catastrophic decision-making” in Washington, D.C., the Georgia House Democratic Caucus has announced its 2017 legislative agenda, according to a release.
The caucus called the agenda “a continuation of its efforts to promote educational opportunity, economic security, and shared responsibility for all families in the state.”
“The package of 35 bills will address pressing issues affecting Georgians by tackling barriers to equality and fairness in the workplace, healthcare disparities, and provide mechanisms to make it easier for people to civically engage,” the release states.
Among the legislation offered is a reintroduction of the “Expand Medicaid Now Act,” which would bring healthcare to nearly 500,000 and create 56,000 new jobs in Georgia, the release claims.
“The Caucus will expand ‘A Promise Kept,’ its successful 2016 package in support of military families, and build upon previous efforts to protect women from violence,” the release states. “The agenda will also include the ‘Georgia Voters’ Bill of Rights,’ which will, among other provisions, implement automatic voter registration when obtaining a driver’s license or registering for classes at a public college.”
House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams said the agenda is to make sure Georgians know that the General Assembly belongs to all Georgians.
“Rather than grow discouraged in the wake of potentially catastrophic decision-making already underway in Washington, the Georgia House Democratic Caucus will continue to introduce concrete proposals that will improve the lives of all Georgians and work to fight back against efforts to dismantle the progress we have achieved,” Abrams said. “Most importantly, we hope to foster the understanding that the Georgia Capitol belongs to everyone in our state, and that the best way for people to make their voices heard is to engage with us directly about the issues that matter to them.”
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments