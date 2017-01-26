Funeral for teenage girl killed at Bull Creek Apartments set for Saturday

homegoing celebration for Destiny Janell Nelson, the teenage girl killed at Bull Creek Apartments on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, will be held Saturday.
The service will begin 11 a.m. at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 3980 Steam Mill Road, followed by the interment in Green Acres Cemetery on Schatulga Road. The Rev. Norris J. Smith will officiate.
Visitations will be held Friday, starting 2 p.m., at Progressive Funeral Home, 4235 St Marys Road. A special Family Hour will be held 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
A night of worship in Nelson’s memory will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday at St. James CME Church, 380 Northstar Drive. The event is being organized by some of Nelson’s cousins who are musicians, her mother said.
Nelson, 17, was a student dually enrolled at Early College Academy and Columbus State University at the time of her death. She was shot and killed Jan. 16 while at home with her family at the apartment complex on 11 B Creek Way.
Her mother, Amber Daniel, said the family was getting ready for bed when someone knocked on the door. Nelson stood in the hallway and asked, “Who is it?” And then someone shot through the door. When officers arrived to the scene near Woodruff Farm Road, they found Nelson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Columbus police.
Maj. Gil Slouchick has said that police believe the shooting was in retaliation for the killing of 22-year-old Dominique Devonte Horton near Cusseta Road and 32nd Avenue. He said Nelson wasn’t involved in the Jan. 5 incident, and law enforcement officials believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.
Nelson was an eleventh grade honors student and a Delta Gem at Early College Academy. She served as vice president of her junior class, a member of the prom committee, debate team, National Jr. Honors Society, the National Scholars Honor Society, and Students Against Destructive Decisions.
Nelson also was a member of Pitts Chapel AME Church in Midland, where she was active with the youth ushers and choir. She volunteered at the Chattahoochee Valley Library and Fort Middle School.
Friends have set up a Destiny Nelson Memorial Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/DestinyJNelson. Donations can also be made to the family through an account set up at Columbus Bank and Trust, account number 1008971325, Daniel said.
Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments