Elyza, 16 months, gets ‘rescued’ from her mom’s car

Laura Coray was taking her 16-month-old daughter Elyza downtown Thursday when the little girl decided she was ready for a little adventure.
After parking on the 1000 block of Front Avenue, Coray was preparing to take Elyza for a stroll.
“I had taken her out of her car seat and was going around to the back so I could get her stroller out,” Coray said. “When I went to get the stroller out, she had already locked herself in.”
Elyza had apparently picked up her key fob and started pushing buttons, Coray said.
At that point a passer-by saw what was happening and went around the corner to Chili Thai, where she had seen four men from Columbus Fire and EMS were having lunch.
The four went to see what they could do, but, having no special tools with them, they opted to call Pop-A-Lock, company that specializes in such situations.
Soon, John Tongret, a Pop-A-Lock technician was on the scene and had the doors open and Coray was able to reach in and pull the smiling Elyza out, where she promptly high-fived one of the firefighters.
While this was Elyza’s first such adventure, her mother said, it wasn’t Tongret’s first rodeo.
“Honestly? This was our third today,” he said.
