Local
Walking to school earns local school award and recognition
Cpl. Robert Green of the Columbus Police Department presented Thursday morning Wynnton Arts Academy an award naming Wynnton Arts Academy as the local 2016 International Walk to School Champion. Representatives from the Columbus Police Department and Georgia Safe Routes to School presented the award during a morning assembly in the school's auditorium. In October 2016, roughly 120 students, faculty and community members walked from Wynnton Road United Methodist Church to the school with a police escort.Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer