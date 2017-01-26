Walking to school earns local school award and recognition

Cpl. Robert Green of the Columbus Police Department presented Thursday morning Wynnton Arts Academy an award naming Wynnton Arts Academy as the local 2016 International Walk to School Champion. Representatives from the Columbus Police Department and Georgia Safe Routes to School presented the award during a morning assembly in the school's auditorium. In October 2016, roughly 120 students, faculty and community members walked from Wynnton Road United Methodist Church to the school with a police escort.
Volunteers begin transforming vacant lot into urban orchard

Several community volunteers and representatives with Trees Columbus joined Bibb City residents Brad Barnes and Jenn Collins to plant several fruit trees and blueberry bushes in a lot in Bibb City Saturday morning. Barnes and Collins are spearheading the effort to turn the lot, donated by the landowner, into a public orchard. The couple received a micro grant from Georgia Organics to help with the effort. Several other organizations and individuals stepped up to help bring their idea to fruition, including a Pine Mountain nursery donating the blueberry bushes, Trees Columbus donating the trees, the Columbus Water Works tilling the lot, the city land bank agreeing to take the property,local attorney Ken Henson donating the closing costs on the property and the landowner donating the property.

How do we keep the dream alive?

Gwendolyn E. Boyd, the keynote speaker Monday morning at Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity's 31st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Award Breakfast, challenged those in attendance to act daily keep alive the dream articulated by King.

