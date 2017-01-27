Fort Benning to open wellness center aimed at overall health

3:38 U.S. Rep. John Lewis delivers the annual Martin Luther King, Jr., address at LaGrange College Pause

3:11 LaGrange police chief apologizes for 1940 lynching

1:52 Coming Attraction: Here's a sneak peek at short film based on Carson McCullers story

3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence

0:19 Police fire shots at alleged shoplifter inside Walmart

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

0:48 What's the outlook for Columbus' economy in 2017?

0:50 Gus Malzahn discusses Rhett Lashlee's departure

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality