Police release details of Macon Road wreck that killed 22-year-old woman

Columbus police said a truck driver failed to yield in the Thursday afternoon crash where his tractor-trailer collided with a motorcycle on Macon Road, killing 22-year-old Cindy Tran Huynh.
Authorities said the 61-year-old Columbus man, who was driving a 2012 Freightliner Cascadia, headed west on Macon Road with the intention to turn left onto Technology Parkway. Huynh, who was riding a 2009 Yamaha FZ6R, was traveling east on Macon Road in the inside lane approaching the same intersection.
According to the report, the truck driver failed to yield and turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to strike the rear of the trailer the truck was hauling.
Huynh of Buena Vista, Ga. was pronounced dead of blunt-force trauma at 1:55 p.m. Thursday in the emergency room at Midtown Medical Center, said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. Her body will be sent to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
The truck driver wasn’t harmed.
No traffic citations were issued at the time the report was made.
