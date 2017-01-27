Spotted during the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce Gala Thursday night

Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted during the Chamber of Commerce Gala
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D