Carson McCullers lecture by New Yorker critic Hilton Als rescheduled

The postponed lecture about author and Columbus native Carson McCullers by literary and cultural critic Hilton Als of The New Yorker magazine has been rescheduled.
Als will speak in the Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Road, on March 3, starting at 7 p.m., the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries announced Friday.
Admission is free, and no reservations are needed. A dessert reception will follow the presentation.
Als was supposed to speak Jan. 25 at the Columbus Museum, but his visit was postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances,” CVL said in a news release Jan. 17.
Regardless, Als still will be a keynote speaker in the citywide celebration “Carson at 100: The McCullers Centennial,” marking the 100th anniversary of her birth in Columbus. The events are a joint effort by CVL and the Columbus State University Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians, headquartered in her childhood home, 1519 Stark Ave.
“Hilton Als is one of our nation’s preeminent cultural observers and critics,” CVL program coordinator Henry McCoy said in the news release. “His essay on McCullers that appeared in The New Yorker is considered one of finest appreciations of her work in recent memory. Mr. Als has indicated his excitement at being included in the festivities and we’re happy he will be joining us on March 3.”
McCullers (1917-1967) and her debut novel in 1940, “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter,” also are the focus of this year’s Big Read in Columbus.
The Big Read, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts, was designed to restore reading to the center of American culture. Since the pilot program started with 10 communities in 2006, the NEA has awarded more than 1,200 Big Read grants.
For a link to the complete list of events for “Carson at 100” and the Big Read, click here.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments