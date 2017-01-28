Cottonmouths win first home game after Illinois bus accident

The Columbus Cottonmouths hosted the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at the Columbus Civic Center Friday night for their first home game following their bus accident near Peoria, Illinois, one week ago. The Snakes were headed for a series of game against the Peoria Rivermen when the team bus carrying 24 players and staff overturned on an Interstate 74 interchange.
As players continue to recover from their injuries, most of them minor, head coach Jerome Bechard filled his roster with a mix of returning players and veterans, including Nick Curry, former team captain Craig Stahl and Orrin Hergott as Snakes co-captain.
During the pregame invocation, Bechard held back tears as he thanked God, thanked fans from Columbus, fans from across the country, and “all the hockey world, just everybody who sent thoughts and prayers, thank you guys.”
The Cottonmouths won 4-2. Saturday night is Military Appreciation Night, and tickets are still available.
