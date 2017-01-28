This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | January 21-27, 2017

1. Reports: State representative was shot behind adult cinema, not convenience store: State Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, was shot in the leg in what was originally reported as a convenience store robbery on Victory Drive, but local police reports of the incident list the address at which the incident occurred as 3009 Victory Drive, which is the address of the Foxes Cinema, which boasts of offering DVDs, magazines, toys and video booths.
2. The show goes on as Bechard refills Cottonmouths roster: To play Saturday night’s game as scheduled, head coach and general manager Jerome Bechard sprang to action to field a roster to face the Rivermen. The team will feature a patchwork roster of current players, a couple of familiar faces returning for one game, and a familiar foe who will don a Columbus jersey for a night.
3. Buena Vista, Ga., woman identified in motorcycle crash on Macon Road: A Buena Vista, Ga., woman is dead after the motorcycle she was driving crashed into a tractor-trailer truck at Macon and Lynch Road in Midland, the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office said.
4. YouTube star mines Chattahoochee whitewater for online gold: Jake Koehler’s a 25-year-old college dropout from California who spends his days snorkeling the rafting course, scavenging whatever he can find, recording each outing with a GoPro camera, and posting it to YouTube.
5. Judge asks GBI to investigate Muscogee County School District: The request came in a letter from Superior Court Judge Gil McBride, which the GBI received Friday. The Ledger-Enquirer received a copy of McBride’s handwritten letter, dated Jan. 12.
