Architects link past to future through design work

Cpl. Robert Green of the Columbus Police Department presented Thursday morning Wynnton Arts Academy an award naming Wynnton Arts Academy as the local 2016 International Walk to School Champion. Representatives from the Columbus Police Department and Georgia Safe Routes to School presented the award during a morning assembly in the school's auditorium. In October 2016, roughly 120 students, faculty and community members walked from Wynnton Road United Methodist Church to the school with a police escort.
Home for Good conducts annual count of region’s homeless population. As organizers fanned out to count the Chattahoochee Valley homeless population on Wednesday morning, an effort was made to count those on the Alabama side. Just after 6 a.m. about a half dozen volunteers working with Home for Good, a United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley agency tasked with carrying out the city of Columbus’ 10-year plan to end homelessness, spent considerable time and effort along the Alabama riverbank.
The folks at Bluebelle Artist Market in Columbus are collecting donations and supplies to assist Albany-area residents impacted by the recent tornadoes that swept through the south. They are planning to take the first load of supplies Friday. Bluebell Artist Market is located at 2301 Airport Thruway in Columbus. You can find out more by calling them at (706) 327-1181 or going to their facebook page.
Miss Columbus State University 2017 will be crowned Saturday during the 2017 Miss Columbus State University Pageant in University Hall on CSU's main campus. The program begins at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $10; $5 for csu students, faculty and staff with an ID.
Cost overuns on Whitewater Avenue and the $3.8 million parking garage reduced the city’s reserve fund more than 35 percent to $5.7 million, but Phenix City remains strong financially, Mayor Eddie Lowe said Thursday during his annual State of the City Address at the Central Activity Center.
For some, Friday’s journey to Washington to attend the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump is a road trip. A handful of Chattahoochee Valley residents will be making the journey, but few will be making it like Matt Law and four of his buddies. Law, Phil Douglass, Matt Horne, Matt Saylor and Michael Belew have rented an RV and are turning an election night idea into an adventure.