Expect slightly warmer temperatures this week

After an overnight low in the low 30s Sunday night, temperatures should climb steadily throughout Monday before reaching a high of near 60 in the late afternoon, the National Weather Service predicts.
Monday’s overnight low will be around 40. Tuesday and Wednesday should see highs in the low 70s under sunny skies and overnight lows in the middle 40s.
Some clouds are expected to move in Thursday, with a high of 68 and low of 47, then dropping to a high Friday of 61 and a low of 43, with a slight chance of rain.
More clouds will move in for the weekend with a high of 60 and a low of 43 Saturday, but with little chance of rain. Sunday will see a high of 65, a low of 44 and a 70 percent chance of rain.
