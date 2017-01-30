Expect slightly warmer temperatures this week

4:41 Church sign goes viral Pause

1:34 Surveillance video shows Georgia lawmaker after shooting

3:12 Sgt. Major of the Army Daniel A. Dailey addresses the Lighthouse Brigade JROTC Military Ball

0:50 Gus Malzahn discusses Rhett Lashlee's departure

0:19 Police fire shots at alleged shoplifter inside Walmart

1:27 Company steps up to help fulfill dream of bringing music to low-income children

2:45 What's Columbus 2025? We've got the answer.

3:22 Police chief discusses officer-involved shooting at local Walmart

0:42 Walking to school earns local school award and recognition