Columbus crime rate lowest in 10 years, FBI report shows

Crime in Columbus in 2016 dropped 15 percent in 2016 over 2015 numbers, the city announced in a release Monday.
In 2016, Columbus reported 10,571 Part-One crimes down 15 percent, or 1,821 crimes, from 2015.
The overall crime rate is at its lowest level in over 10 years, and shows a 33 percent decrease in Part-One crimes since its height in 2009, when the city reported 15,606 Part-One crimes.
Part-One crimes are murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and auto theft. The crime statistics arre compiled by the FBI and released quarterly.
Though Columbus saw an increase in the number of murders in 2016 from 2015, going from 17 murders to 23 murders, the 2016 violent crime rate, which also includes rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults fell by 8 percent. Rapes are down 22 percent, robberies are up 1 percent and aggravated assaults are down 17 percent.
Likewise, Columbus saw a 15 percent decrease in its property crime rate from 2015, with a 12 percent decrease in burglary, a 16 percent decrease in larceny and a 16 percent decrease in auto theft.
For 2016 property crimes (9,519) are down 34 percent from their height in 2009 (14,440). Violent crimes in 2016 (1,052) are down 17 percent from their height in 2008 (1,267), when the city experienced 30 murders.
"A reduction in crime rate does not mean there is no crime in Columbus, or that there is not serious crime in Columbus," said Mayor Teresa Tomlinson. "What it does mean is that we are making significant strides to reduce crime overall and that those reductions are being sustained over the long-term. We are particularly encouraged to see decreases in property crimes and in violent crimes. That being said, we still have a great deal of work ahead of us."
Police Chief Ricky Boren said that crime statistics fluctuate from year to year, but the city is seeing sustained decreases over time.
"It is a daily battle for our officers on the street, our investigators, our criminal intelligence unit, and our neighborhood associations that continue to be a critical part of the steady progress we have made,” Boren said.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
