Fire station headquarters being built in Opelika

A new fire station headquarters is being built in Opelika, Ala.
A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held.
According to a news release, the new Fire Station 1 will be located at the corner of Avenue B and Seventh Street and will be a two-story, state-of-the-art brick fire station with four large bays for emergency vehicles. It will be approximately 13,171 square feet.
Construction is beginning in February with an expected completion date of December 2017.
This is a budgeted line item project and the city will not be borrowing any funds for this $2.9 million project at this time.
