Columbus Girls Inc. helps storm victims in Albany

Members of Girls Inc. in Columbus have helped storm victims in Albany, Ga.
On Saturday, six girls and three staff members took two vans full of new and gently used articles of clothing, shoes, pillows, blankets, toiletries and hand-made cards to help members at their sister Girls Inc. affiliate.
A press release said that Leann Malone, executive director of Girls Inc. of Columbus, had received word from Wilena McClain, executive director in Albany, that 16 girls had lost everything in the recent devastating storms.
Those associated with Girls Inc. here began to collect items at both centers.
Cards were also made for the Albany girls. With help from The Links Incorporated, girls put together and decorated individual boxes of toiletries.
“What a great effort this was,” said Malone in the press release. “Our girls stepped up to help people in need, no questions asked, and some even gave up their Saturday to help deliver everything. I could not be more proud of them. The entire Columbus community is amazingly generous, and our girls learned so much. It is tremendously empowering for a girl to see herself as someone who has something of value to share with others, no matter what her circumstances may be. To experience leadership through service to others forever changes a girl’s perception of how important and needed she is.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments