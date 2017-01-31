There are worse places to get married than Columbus

Who knew that Columbus is a better place to get married than New York City? Or Boston. Or even Chesapeake, Va. Well it is, that is, according to Wallethub, the website that rates more things than you can imagine.
Wallethub recently ranked the top 150 American cities as the best places to get married, and Columbus came in at No. 68, ahead of the above-mentioned cities and 79 others, including Cleveland, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Milwaukee and Corpus Christi.
The criteria Wallethub used were cost, facilities and services, and activities and attractions.
Cost was determined by the average cost of a wedding, the price of a three-star hotel room and restaurant costs. Columbus ranked 13th, 114th and 119th, respectively.
Las Vegas was the best place to get hitched, ranking 57th in cost, fifth in facilities and first, no surprise, in activities and attractions. Orlando was ranked first for facilities and second overall. El Paso, Texas, was first in costs, but was only 26th overall because it ranked low in the other two.
Atlanta was the third best place to get married and the best in Georgia. The only other Georgia city to make the top 150 was Augusta at No. 47.
The worst place (among the top 150) to get married is Newark, NJ, just ahead of Yonkers, NY.
