Visit presidential park sites on Presidents Day

As President’s Day approaches on Feb. 20, those looking to honor those who’ve led our nation are invited to visit Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites.
Here is information the historic sites, including Roosevelt’s Little White House, Roosevelt State Park, the SAM Shortline Excursion Train, and the Jefferson Davis Memorial. For directions and admission fees, visit the parks service website.
Roosevelt’s Little White House, Warm Springs
Franklin Roosevelt was first attracted to the small town of Warm Springs in 1924 while looking for a cure for polio. He then constructed the Little White House as his personal retreat in 1932 and visited it frequently during his presidency until his death in 1945. Step back in time and explore the impeccably preserved house, which features FDR’s 1938 Ford convertible and the half-finished portrait that Roosevelt was sitting for at the time of his death. For those looking to extend their visit, accommodations may be found in the nearby F.D. Roosevelt State Park.
Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain
Located near the Little White House and encompassing over 9,000 acres, this is the largest state park in Georgia. It features more than 40 miles of trails, most notably the popular Pine Mountain Trail. Bring a picnic lunch and relax at Dowdell’s Knob, a favorite overlook of the former president. It is marked by a life-size sculpture of Roosevelt. For those wishing to plan an overnight stay in the park, campsites and cottages are available for booking.
SAM Shortline Excursion Train, Cordele
Take a trip back in time and enjoy a train ride through Georgia in vintage 1949 railcars on the SAM Shortline. This railroad runs from Cordele to Archery. The train stops in quaint towns filled with fun attractions, restaurants and shopping and one is the city of Plains, Georgia, which is the hometown and current home of former president Jimmy Carter. The city’s depot was Carter’s campaign headquarters.
Jefferson Davis Memorial Historic Site, Fitzgerald
While the Confederate president might not be a traditional first thought for President’s Day, a visit to Jefferson Davis Memorial Historic Site signifies the monument where he was arrested by Union forces in 1865. Davis and his remaining staff members were camped in this pine forest, not knowing that pursuit was so close behind. At dawn, gunfire ensued until the federal forces realized they had been shooting at one another. Today, visit the monument to learn more about this battle, and the site also offers a museum and gift shop.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments