Boy Scouts transgender policy change ‘little to no effect’ on Columbus area

The Boy Scouts of America’s announcement that transgender children now are allowed to be members “will have little to no effect on our local program,” the Columbus area’s Boy Scouts leader said Tuesday.
“Local packs and troops will still be able to maintain their right to have membership that reflects their religious doctrine,” Anthony Berger, the chief executive officer for the Chattahoochee Council of Boy Scouts, told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email. “Local chartered partners, those who sponsor packs and troops, will continue to maintain the right to select adult leadership and membership that is consistent with their beliefs.”
That’s because, Berger explained in a follow-up telephone interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, approximately 95 percent of the council’s packs and troops are based in churches, which have the legal right to determine their members.
Berger has been the council’s CEO since April 2009, and he said he hasn’t had to address the transgender issue. The council comprises 15 counties in west Georgia and east Alabama, serving nearly 5,000 youth after growing by 9 percent in 2014, 11 percent in 2015 and 2 percent in 2016, he said.
Asked how many of the council’s packs or troops would accept a transgender member, Berger said, “I can’t answer that as we are not asking our units to identify themselves in such a manner.”
The Boy Scouts of America announced Monday that enrollment in its boys-only programs will now be based on the gender a child or parent lists on his application to become a scout, rather than the gender listed on the child’s birth certificate.
