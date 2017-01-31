Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Columbus service Sunday

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Columbus will have a special guest at its Sunday morning service.
The public is invited to come hear singer-songwriter Jim Scott.
The service begins at 10:30 a.m. at 8827 Heiferhorn Way in Columbus.
Member Bill Harlan said Scott is the composer of three hymns used by the fellowship at services.
He said Scott travels the country playing original songs and talking about the environment, justice and peace.
According to Scott’s website, he has been performing for more than three decades and crafts songs that sensitize his listeners to the beauty of the earth, teaching principles of ecology in memorable verses.
“The Earth and Spirit Songbook” is an anthology of 110 songs of earth and peace, arranged and edited by Scott including songs by many contemporary songwriters with some of his own.
As co-chair of the Unitarian Universalist Seventh Principle Project, Scott helped create the “Green Sanctuary” program and accompanying handbook for building an ecological/spiritual awareness in church congregations.
