Smiths Station man found dead with ligature around his neck

A 54-year-old Smiths Station man was found dead in his home Tuesday night with a ligature around his neck, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office reports.
The sheriff’s office identified the man as Ricky Brooks, who was found dead at his home in the 400 block of Lee Road 237 in Smiths Station. Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene at about 7:50 p.m. by the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
Brooks’ car was missing from the property, authorities said.
Brooks’ body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy. The homicide investigation is still ongoing by the Lee County Coroner’s Office, the Lee County Sheriff’s office, and the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences.
Anyone with any information on this case, or who may have seen something in this area, should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651 or the Lee County Coroner’s Office secret witness line at 334-745-8686.
This is the second homicide for Lee County in 2017.
