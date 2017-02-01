Troup man dies after wounding daughter, being tazed by deputy

A 44-year-old Troup County man died Monday after being tazed by law enforcement, following an incident in which he apparently shot or stabbed his daughter, according to a release.
At about 4:30 p.m. Monday Troup County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Hines Road residence where James T. Thompson was allegedly holding his 24-year-old daughter hostage, threatening her with a knife and a gun, according to a release.
Attempts to phone Thompson were unsuccessful, then two gunshots were heard from the house. Soon afterward, Thompson came out of the house, holding a gun to his daughter, who was bleeding from a chest wound.
Officers ordered Thompson to put down his gun, which he did, according to reports.
As officers were treating the daughter’s wound and taking Thompson into custody, the man became combative, fighting with deputies. An officer used a taser to subdue Thompson and he was eventually handcuffed and escorted down the driveway.
When officers placed Thompson on the ground next to a patrol car, he became unresponsive. Officers used CPR and a defibrillator to try to resuscitate Thompson, but were not successful.
The daughter was flown to an Atlanta area hospital, where she is reportedly in stable condition.
Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate both the initial shooting and Thompson’s death, which will include an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab.
