Consider a pet for a Valentine’s Day gift

PAWS Humane want to make it easier to brighten your Valentine’s Day with a new furry friend.
PAWS Humane is joining national animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society, along with animal rescue groups and shelters across the country, in the “Give Love” annual animal adoption campaign starting Feb. 1 and running through Feb. 14.
“For an adoption fee of $14 for animals six months or older you can add some love to your life by bringing home a furry friend your whole family will love,” said Casey Smith, director of marketing. “Give Love to homeless pets this February by providing your new pet with a place and family to call their own.”
PAWS Humane is an active partner in Best Friends No More Homeless Pets Network which offers help and support to animal rescue groups that save lives in their communities.
“Every day some 9,000 animals are killed in our nation’s shelters simply because they don’t have a home,” Smith said. “When you choose to adopt you not only save that animal’s life, you create the space to help us save more homeless pets in our community.”
For full details about the “Give Love” pet adoption special please visit www.pawshumane.org
Two of the animals available for adoption are currently PAWS Huane’s Pets of the Week, Mabel the cat and Typhoon the dog.
Mabel’s most endearing bad habit: Talkative.
Dream job: Sales rep.
Most lovable trait: Attentive and kind.
About me: Hi, My name is Mabel, and I’m a 13-year-old Domestic Longhair kitty that needs a new place to call home. I believe I’m a very loving and attentive girl. You will often find me curled in a bed or lounging around. I love to be petted and talked to. I am spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. I am looking forward to your visit!
Typhoon’s most endearing bad habit: Plays ‘tough.’
Dream job: Hollywood actor.
Most lovable trait: Calm and endearing.
About me: Hi there, my name is Typhoon. I was once a stray until Animal Control picked me up and later transferred me to PAWS Humane. I’m a four-year-old Lab mix in need of a furever home. I’m a pretty calm guy that just likes to be loved on. I’m very attentive, and I even know some basic manners. The people at PAWS tell me I like to play “tough guy” through my kennel door when I see other dogs walk by, but I actually really enjoy play time with my buddies here. Stop by and meet me.
