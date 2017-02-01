Columbus police release details of motorcycle crash that killed Fortson woman

A Columbus police report released Wednesday morning indicates that 45-year-old Ian Patrick McKay of Fortson, Ga. lost control of her motorcycle in the two-vehicle crash that ended her life.
Authorities said they responded to the scene at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday after the 2015 Harley-Davidson Street Glide McKay was driving collided with the 2007 Peterbilt Motors 35 a 55-year-old Columbus man was driving.
Officials determined that she was traveling east on Woolridge Road while the truck was headed west on the same road. She lost control of her vehicle and crossed the center line, according to police.
The Columbus driver tried to to brake to avoid the crash, but the front of her vehicle struck the front left side of the truck. It caused extensive damage to the motorcycle and moderate damage to the truck.
Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said McKay was pronounced dead of blunt-force trauma to the head and chest on the scene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. No autopsy is planned in the death, but a blood test will be performed.
The other driver wasn’t injured, officials confirmed.
McKay’s death is the second motorcycle fatality in Muscogee County within the last six days.
Cindy Tran Huynh, 22, of Buena Vista, Ga., died Thursday at Columbus Midtown Medical Center after her motorcycle struck a tractor-trailer at Macon and Lynch roads in Midland. The Columbus State University student was on her way home before the collision.
