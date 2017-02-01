Academy Sports and Outdoors gives donation to Smiths Station High

Academy Sports and Outdoors in Auburn, Ala., donated more than $1,000 worth of sports equipment and a $500 gift card to Smiths Station High School on Wednesday.
Cody Reid, a regional marketing specialist for the sporting goods business, made the presentation at a ceremony in the school gym where athletes were signing college letters of intent.
“We know the school was hit hard by the recent storm and hope this will help,” Reid said.
An F1 tornado destroyed fences on the baseball and softball fields on Jan. 21. A softball dressing room was demolished as well as three storage buildings and the roofs of the dugouts. Mowers and a utility vehicle were also damaged and dozens of game balls were lost.
“We lost a lot of equipment, “ said Sherry Paysinger, athletic director, “gloves, cleats, all kinds of things.”
She was thrilled to get the gift.
“It is going to help us a lot,” she said. “We are truly grateful.”
Softball coach Matt Stonbraker was excited by the gift.
“How can you not feel good about something like this?” Stonbraker asked. “We are getting a lot of support. Auburn High School and Central High School have helped us. About 10 schools from around the state have volunteered to help us clean up.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments