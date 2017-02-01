Free popcorn, other specials at Columbus movie theaters this weekend

AMC Theatres, which recently purchased Carmike Cinemas, will provide free popcorn at its Columbus locations this weekend.
There are other specials.
Customers may get a free small popcorn Friday-Sunday.
On Friday, hot dogs will be $2.
On Saturday, all candy will be $2.
On Sunday, a small frozen drink will be $2.
Among the new movies coming to the theaters are “The Space Between Us,” “Rings” and “The Comedian.”
Some best-picture nominees still in town are “Hidden Figures,” “Fences,” “Moonlight,” and “Arrival.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments