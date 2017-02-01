Columbus Tech seeking donations for storm victims in south Georgia

Columbus Technical College is seeking donations for storm victims in south Georgia. The deadline is Thursday morning.
A truck from South Georgia Technical College in Americus, Ga., will be at the Columbus school on Manchester Expressway from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to load up items.
The loading dock is located in the back of the A.P. Gordy/Hartline buildings.
According to a press release, Albany Technical College was hit so badly it has not been able to resume classes.
Items being sought are non-perishable food items, towels, juice, cleaning supplies and underwear.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments