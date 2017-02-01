City employees get trapped in Government Center elevators during renovations

At least four people got stuck in an elevator at the Government Center on Wednesday despite recent upgrades for better service.
Yvonne Ivey, a finance employee who works at the Citizens Service Center, was at the Government Center for a meeting when Elevator No. 2 stopped at about 3:45 p.m. on the fourth floor. She remained trapped for about 10 minutes while maintenance workers and an Oracle Elevator employee tried to open the door.
Another city finance employee took the stairs after work because she got stuck earlier in the day and didn’t want to take any chances. The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said there were three other people in the elevator at the time of the incident. She is claustrophobic and nearly had a panic attack.
Ivey, on the other hand, said she remained calm during her ordeal. “The entire time I just sang a hymn,” she told the Ledger-Enquirer.
The incidents occurred one week after Mayor Teresa Tomlinson created a commission to study the possibility of building a new government and judicial center. She listed poor elevator service among the most pressing concerns.
“The elevator waits are interminable and can’t be improved further,” she wrote in a news release.
Lee Wallace, the Oracle Elevator employee on site Wednesday, said the company had been renovating the four elevators in recent days. He was working on Elevator No. 1, which was out of service, when Elevator No. 2 got stuck.
He said the elevator, built in 1975, was recently computerized to address long waiting times. But when problems occur a safety circuit stops the car instantaneously, and glitches happen frequently.
“The modern technology has caused more bugs,” he said. “The old relays were a little bit slower in reacting, but they were more faithful because they didn’t trip up as much.”
Still the changes being made to the elevators will be an improvement, he said.
“It’s actually going to speed things up because before people would come and they’d push this button, and they’d push that button, and you’d have two elevators answering the same call,” he said. “Now, you’re only going to have one elevator answering the call, and it’s going to be decided by a motor board up there that’s controlling all four elevators.”
