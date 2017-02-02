Free popcorn at Columbus theaters this weekend

Starting this Friday, AMC Theatres is welcoming guests at their newly acquired Carmike locations by providing free popcorn, as well as other discounts on food and drinks.
The AMC Entertainment Holdings-Carmike acquisition closed near the end of 2016, and with a new movies playing in theaters, such as “The Space Between Us,” all customers at Carmike locations will receive a free small popcorn, discounts on hot dogs (where available), candy and frozen drinks this weekend.
Based on availability, customers can get:
▪ Free small popcorn: Friday-Sunday
▪ $2 hot dogs: Friday
▪ $2 candy: Saturday
▪ $2 small frozen drink: Sunday
