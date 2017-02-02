AAA, Budweiser again offering help for impaired drivers

The American Automobile Association and Budweiser are teaming up again to help people who have had too much to drink get home safely on Super Bowl weekend, according to a release.
More than 350 people were killed in crashes in Georgia that involved an impaired driver in 2015 according to the most recent data available from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. With that in mind, AAA and Budweiser are offering their Tow to Go program, in which impaired people can have their cars towed to their homes, and get a free ride along with it.
Anyone who has had too much to drink to drive safely can call 855-286-9246 and get themselves and their car home safely. The program runs from Friday through 6 a.m. Monday.
The program offers confidential local rides to a safe location within 10 miles. It’s free and available to AAA members and non-members. It may not be available in some rural areas or during severe weather conditions.
“Fans don’t let fans drive drunk,” said Amy Stracke, AAA spokesperson. “If you’re going to be celebrating the big game with alcohol, please plan ahead so you and your loved ones get home safely.”
Since its inception in 1998, Tow to Go has safely removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and Midwest, AAA reports.
