Gas prices remain lower in Alabama

Georgia’s gasoline prices remain below the national average, and Alabama’s remain considerably lower than Georgia’s, according to the American Automobile Association.
A gallon of regular gas in Georgia costs an average of $2.17, compared to the national average of $2.23. Across the river, it’s about $2.06, AAA reports.
Increased U.S. crude oil production and lower gasoline demand has kept downward pressure on the national average price at the pump, which has fallen for 20 consecutive days, AAA reports.
"Falling gas prices are normal for this time of year," said Josh Carrasco, AAA spokesman. "Low seasonal demand combined with increases in domestic production has pushed fuel prices lower. We should continue to see gas prices trend downwards to wrap up the month, but should expect an uptick in prices at the pump in February, due to refinery maintenance season."
