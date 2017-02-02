Smiths Station man killed in fiery wreck

A single-vehicle crash around 9 p.m. Wednesday claimed the life of a Smiths Station, Ala., man, according to an Alabama State Troopers report.
Richard Clayton Short, 46, was killed when the 2016 Kia Optima he was driving left the road, struck a concrete drain pipe and overturned before catching fire.
Short was traveling west on Lee Road 246 at a high rate of speed and entered a curve, causing him to lose control and leave the roadway, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said. When he struck the culvert, his vehicle rolled upside down and caught fire. Authorities believe he died instantly from multiple blunt-force impact injuries. Short was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred about 7 miles east of Phenix City. No additional information is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments