I-185 drivers should be wary of workers trimming along roadside

Drivers headed north from Columbus for the next few months should be aware that state workers will be on the Interstate 185 roadside trimming back trees and vegetation that are overgrown in the rights of way, the Georgia Department of Transportation reports.
The trimming will be conducted along I-85 in Troup County north and southbound between Exit 2 (SR 18) and Exit 18 (SR 109/Greenville Road). Work along I-185 will also be north and southbound between Exit 14 (Smith Road) in Harris County and the interchange of I-85 and I-185 in Troup County.
Motorists traveling in and around these work zones should be alert to equipment and personnel working in close proximity to the travel lanes. Work will be conducted daily 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and work should be completed in four months. No lane closures will be installed, but motorists should pay attention and watch out for workers.
“These maintenance service contracts are good examples of the benefits of suitable funding for preventive maintenance investment in West Central Georgia,” said Michael Presley, district engineer at the DOT office in Thomaston.
Overhanging tree limbs and vegetation present hazards to the traveling public. GDOT maintenance crews regularly inspect the right of ways and remove these potential hazards to motorists traveling the State’s roadways.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570
